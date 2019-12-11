Gilbey lauds Martin for bringing back the ‘fun factor’ at MK Dons

Alex Gilbey says new boss Russell Martin has injected the fun back into life at MK Dons.

After the departure of Paul Tisdale, Dons are still seeking their first league win under the new manager, but Gilbey said the changes have been positive so far.

“There have been a lot of changes, all the lads have loved it,” he said. “It has brought the fun factor back. Everyone loves coming to training and we’re improving on Saturdays.

“We’re playing a style of football that suits us, everyone is buying into it and hopefully we still start getting up the table.

“Don’t get me wrong, there’s a lot to be done. I won’t say we’ve got a point so everything has been forgotten about. We need to start winning games, sharpish.”

With Dons still seeking their first league win under Martin, Gilbey has looked in terrific form, scoring twice in his last three games, having not found the net at all the season prior.

Alex Gilbey

Speaking on SaturdayMartin said he was asking less of Gilbey, with the midfielder agreeing with what the manager is asking of him.

He said: “When he first took the job, he told me he loved how enthusiastic I was but told me to stop doing everyone else’s job because in the end, it would kill me.

“I took it on board, and it’s obviously working because I’ve scored a couple of goals.”