Gilbey nominated for League One's Player of the Month

Alex Gilbey has been nominated for the League One Player of the Month for December.

The midfielder scored three times in December - against Doncaster, Gillingham and a brilliant chip against Portsmouth - coinciding with Dons’ turnaround in form.

He faces competition from Sean McConville (Accrington), Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) and Marcuss Forss (AFC Wimbledon).

There was no mention of Russell Martin in the Manager of the Month nominations, with the nods going to Michael Appleton (Lincoln), John Coleman (Accrington), Steve Evans (Gillingham) and Karl Robinson (Oxford United).

The winner will be announced at 6am on Friday morning.