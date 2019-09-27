Gilbey still finding his rhythm after lengthy lay-off

Alex Gilbey needs to find his groove again after a lengthy period out through injury, but will be a key man for MK Dons when he does, says his manager.

The 24-year-old has made nine appearances so far this season, but is yet to have a consistent run in the team as a starter due to the ankle injury he suffered last season which ruled him out for nearly five months.

Tisdale believes Gilbey will be a key man for his side this season

After playing well against Southend when he came on and starting against Liverpool in the week, Tisdale says he is eager to see the midfielder back at full-strength.

"We hope he can keep his place and find that rhythm because he's a very important part of our team," said the manager. "He's not quite cooked yet. He had that fabulous build-up last year after being injured.

"We eased him back in through August and September last season as well and he had a fabulous six months, but got injured. Since then, he has been interrupted. He had a break in pre-season because of an ankle injury and then got injured again recently. He's had an interrupted rhythm in the last six months.

"The best way for him to get back to his rhythm is playing, but selection is not a charity. There are other players out there who want the same. Selection is there to win a game of football for the club. We've got depth in that position, and he has to earn it."