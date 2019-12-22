Gills boss Evans predicted a rout in Dons win

Steve Evans felt MK Dons were lucky to escape with just a 3-1 defeat against his Gillingham side on Saturday.

Goals from Mikael Mandron and Brandon Hanlan put Gillingham in first half control. And though Alex Gilbey pulled one back in the second period, Max Ehmer had restored Gillingham's two-goal lead with a matter of minutes.

At that stage, Evans felt Dons could have suffered a real hiding had his side kept their foot on the gas in the remaining half-an-hour of the game.

“When it went 3-1 up I thought it would finish four or five and if we had taken a bit more care in the final third I think it would have done," he told Kent Online.

“I am disappointed we didn’t go and make it four or five because we have got ourselves in great positions in their box but nothing fell to us in that area, we will take the three points, move on and get ready for Portman Road (to face Ipswich Town on Boxing Day).

“Apart from a 10-minute spell when they made it 2-1, five or 10 minutes when they became the better team but I think arguably and unless Russell Martin doesn’t read the game the same as me, I think at half-time we’re unlucky it’s not four or five."