Gladwin adds to Dons' midfield ranks

MK Dons have made their second signing of the transfer window, capturing Ben Gladwin following his release from Blackburn Rovers.

The 27-year-old midfielder has struggled with injury over the last two years, suffering a knee injury in 2017 which curtailed his time at Ewood Park.

Gladwin was released on January 2 after two-and-a-half years at Blackburn, and will wear the number 17 shirt for Dons.

“I’m delighted to get this done,” Gladwin said. “I’ve been training here for a few weeks now. Originally, I initially came in to stay fit but I really enjoyed it and we started talking off the back of that. I’m excited to be an MK Dons player now.

“There are a great bunch of lads here, who have welcomed me into the dressing room right away. The team is looking to play football the right way and that’s something that suits me. I look forward to getting started properly.”

“He originally came in for training to keep his fitness up but he’s grabbed his opportunity.” Martin told mkdons.com.

“He’s been unfortunate with injuries recently but he looks to be in a good place and he’s shown us the quality he possesses during training. It’s a good sign when the players are coming up to me and asking when we are signing him!

“He’s a good character and a very good player. He’s got a number of good attributes and he also brings with him a real physical presence. We’re very pleased to have him.”