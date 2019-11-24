Gloss taken off Mason's first Dons goal

Joe Mason could take little solace in scoring his first goal for MK Dons on Saturday watching their 2-0 lead go up in smoke against Rotherham.

The striker lashed home Dons' second goal after just 13 minutes as they raced clear of the play-off hunting Millers, his first since arriving at the club in the summer.

Completing his first 90 minutes too was a bonus for the striker, who missed the first three months of the campaign. But as Dons threw away everything they did well in the first half to come out on the losing end of a 3-2 scorelines come full time left Mason with precious little joy for his first goal.

He said: "I'm happy to get my first goal, it's a weight off my shoulders and I can concentrate on going to get more. But to be honest it's not what I'm thinking about, I'm just disappointed about the result."

The first 45 minutes at Stadium MK were arguably the best Dons have played in a long time, but the second half fell apart and allowed Rotherham three 'rubbish' goals according to manager Russell Martin.

And Mason says Dons now need to replicate their first-half dominance and keep their head for a full 90 minutes.

He said: "We've shown we can do it over 45 minutes, now we have to translate it to 90 minutes. It'll be tough but we've shown we can do it.

Mason celebrates his first goal for the club.

"The second half was nowhere near good enough, to be honest. We went away from what we were doing in the first half, work out what happened because it was miles away.

"It's tough, as you can imagine. It's low, but there are positives to take, as hard as it is to say at this point. But everyone is disappointed."

GET THE LATEST MK DONS HEADLINES