Goal was 'a big step forward' for Agard

Scoring the winner against Fulham U21s is a step in the right direction for Dons striker Kieran Agard.

Last season's top scorer had netted just once this season - the opener in a 2-1 defeat at Accrington in August - prior to his strike in the Leasing.com Trophy win at Stadium MK.

After losing his place in the starting line-up for Sam Nombe and Jordan Bowery, Agard has struggled to make much of an impact since signing a new contract to keep him at the club in the summer.

However, manager Paul Tisdale says he hopes the goal will give him the confidence to kick-start his season.

"Wanting it is one thing, it happening is another," he said. "Him scoring a goal and trying really hard for 95 minutes is what he needed. He got a goal and it's a step forward for him."