Goalkeeper Fisher on course to be fit for MK Dons' season opener

MK Dons goalkeeper Andrew Fisher

The shot-stopper has only played 30 minutes of pre-season so far, having suffered a foot problem in his one friendly appearance against Maidenhead United earlier this month.

But the injury is not a serious one, and boss Russell Martin is confident last season's number one will be in contention for a starting place sooner rather than later.

Dons begin their competitive campaign with that Carabao Cup trip to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, before kicking off their league one season a week later with a trip to newly-promoted Bolton Wanderers.

And if Fisher doesn't make the journey to the south coast, Martin believes he will be on the bus to Greater Manchester.

"He is good, he was at St George's Park with us so he is doing his rehab," said Martin when asked about Fisher's injury.

"He will be back this week and hopefully be ready for Bournemouth, and if not he will definintely be ready for Bolton.

"But it will be nice to have him back in the mix."

In his absence, the Dons' other goalkeepers Laurie Walker and Franco Ravizzoli have seen plenty of action, with both playing a half in Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Bristol City.

They are again likely to share duties in Wednesday night's glamour friendly with Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur, and Martin is delighted with the competition for places at Stadium MK.

"Franco and Laurie have had good time on the pitch and are fighting to be number one with Fish, and if they are not going to be number one they are fighting to be number two," he said.

"But there are battles on all over the pitch now which is really nice.

"The competitiveness in the squad is huge, just to get a starting place, and that is how it should be.