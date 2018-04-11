Goals galore for Old Bradwell United

Old Bradwell United have hit a purple patch in front of goal, scoring nine goals in their last two games.

On Tuesday night, United backed up Saturday’s 5-1 win over Tring Town with a 4-0 win against Berkhamsted Raiders to climb to eighth in SSML Division 2.

Loughton Manor too are in good goal-scoring form, hitting Tring Corinthians 5-0 to sit seventh.

Managerless Unite MK were beaten 1-0 on Saturday by Amersham Town to stay 10th in the table, while Clean Slate keep themselves in the battle for safety after a 1-1 draw with The 61 FC. Slate are three points adrift with seven games in hand.

MK Gallacticos were beaten 5-3 by Park View to drop to 11th.