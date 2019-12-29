Goals show Dons are learning under Martin

Each of MK Dons' goals in their 3-1 win over Portsmouth filled manageR Russell Martin with positivity

Though all of the goals came from counter-attacks, Rhys Healey's instinctive opener, Conor McGrandles' fine finish for the second and Alex Gilbey's breakaway third gave their manager reason to wax lyrical.

Rhys Healey opened the scoring

On the opener, he said: "Jordan Houghton did exactly what we asked him to do, being in the right place to receive the ball. Rhys has makes his mind up for him by making a great run. It's a great ball, and the defender has done well to get something on it but Rhys was excellent. I've been demanding of him, and he's answered everything. A fit and firing Rhys Healey is a big player and he's shown that today."

On McGrandles' strike, Martin continued: "So many of our goals come from stuff we've worked on in training. The finish was brilliant, the build-up was great. David Kasumu wins the ball back, Deano was just Deano and saw the pass, Mason does the last bit and Conor finishes brilliantly. It started with the intensity and quality they've got. We don't want them to be robots but to play with freedom."

Martin paid tribute to Sam Nombe's impact in the third goal as he won the ball on halfway and unleashed Gilbey to break clear, adding: "Sam was so frustrated with himself after Southend, but he gets it. I asked him to come on, make a difference and win the game for us and he did that. It made everyone's life easier with that great goal."