Good start to the season will give Dons a good foundation

Warren O'Hora

A tough-looking run of fixtures in August might be a blessing for MK Dons, according to Warren O'Hora

Beginning the season away at Bolton Wanderers on August 7, Dons take on Sunderland and Charlton Athletic at Stadium MK before hitting the road again to face Ipswich Town, rounding the month out at home to Accrington Stanley.

A slow start to the previous campaign, which left Dons fans waiting until mid-October before their first league win of the season, was often considered by manager Russell Martin as the source of their lower than expected league finish last time out.

This time though, defender O'Hora feels if they can carry the momentum they built up in the second half of the season, which dramatically turned their campaign around, they could have a brilliant foundation for the rest of the term.

"I think if we start well, we've a right chance to build some momentum," he said. "Teams will be looking at us and thinking it's a bit of a run-around. And we want it to be like that, to carry on playing like we did at the end of last season.

"I think we came third in the last half of the season which is something we want to push on with, and we want to start well."

O'Hora missed the final seven games of last season with a metatarsal injury but said his recovery is going well.

He added: "I'm starting to drop in and out, and have some contact again. It was a long summer for me, being in a lot doing rehab and not seeing my family, but that's the job when you get an injury at that time.