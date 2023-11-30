Grant told where he must improve in MK Dons' new system

The Irishman has been told where he must improve in Mike Williamson's setup

Conor Grant

Mike Williamson has highlighted Conor Grant's work off the ball as an area the Irishman has to improve.

The 22-year-old former Rochdale man has become a regular in the MK Dons starting line-up since Williamson took over at Stadium MK six weeks ago, chiming in with a couple of assists in that time.

The head coach waxed lyrical about Grant's abilities on the ball, and how his natural talent could be crucial in the way Dons attack. But there was also a critical area of his game where Williamson is demanding more.

He said: "He still needs work out of possession, and at certain times his intensity, but in terms of his impact on the group and on myself, it has been really pleasing to see someone that is willing to learn. He's honest, and comes in with a lot of ability.

"He's a very good footballer, a really nice footballer. He receives and moves with the ball comfortably, and those are the abilities you can't really coach into a player. He glides, and has a smoothness and an awareness in possession.