Greece dedicate Nations League win over England at Wembley to George Baldock

The players of England and Greece pause for a minutes' silence ahead of kick-off in honour of the passing of former MK Dons footballer George Baldock

Striker Vangelis Pavlidis dedicated his two goals and Greece's 2-1 victory over England at Wembley on Thursday night to team-mate George Baldock.

News of the former MK Dons star's death emerged little more than 24 hours before the Nations League match in London.

Buckingham-born Baldock was capped 12 times by Greece and his international team-mates wore black armbands in the match against England, with the home side doing likewise.

There was a minute's silence held in the 31-year-old's memory ahead of the match, which was won by Greece thanks to a stoppage time winner from Pavlidis, the same player having also put his side ahead in the first half before a late leveller from Jude Bellingham.

Vangelis Pavlidis Greece celebrates scoring his team's first goal as he gestures towards his black armband in honour of the passing of former Greek player George Baldock

Pavlidis pointed to his black armband aloft after netting his goals, and the team celebrated their victory afterwards by collectively raising Baldock's number two shirt in tribute.

Baldock, who joined Panathinaikos in the simmer from Sheffield United, last played for Greece - who he qualified to play for through a Greek grandmother - in their 0-0 European Championship play-off final against Georgia in March.

"It was a really special game for us because of George and of course we gave everything for him and for his family," Pavlidis told ITV after Thursday's game.

"We just said that we have to play for him. It doesn't matter the score today, we want to play for him and we give everything for him."

The players and coaching staff of Greece pose for a photo whilst holding a shirt which reads 'Baldock 2' in honour of the passing of former Greece and MK Dons player George Baldock

Baldock drowned in a swimming pool at his home in Glyfada, southern Athens, on Wednesday evening.

Greece boss Ivan Jovanovic said Baldock was in the team's dressing room 'in spirit'.

"The whole team and everyone here has gone through a very difficult 24 hours," said Jovanovic. "It is something that shouldn't happen. In times like this, football comes second.

"He was with us in the dressing room in spirit. He left his mark on the team and that was visible in the way the team played today."

England captain John Stones added: "On behalf of everyone in the dressing room and the FA, condolences to his family.

"A few of the boys were close to him. We knew it wasn't an easy day for them. Dean Henderson (a former Sheffield United team-mate of Baldock's) was close to him, it wasn't easy for him with that news."