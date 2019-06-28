Happy Agard means happy Tisdale

Re-signing striker Kieran Agard has put a smile on Paul Tisdale's face.

Last season's top-scorer penned a new deal at the 11th hour to remain at Stadium MK for a fourth season.

Agard took a significant pay cut when Dons were relegated to League Two, but Tisdale praised the 29-year-old throughout the promotion-winning campaign for never letting his attitude waver.

"We're really pleased – Kieran is smiling so we assume he's happy too!" said Tisdale. "Kieran did the job last year. No matter what happened in the last 18 months at the club, he maintained a perfect attitude last year and was the perfect example of how to conduct yourself and try and push and deal with the disappointment.

"He got his head down and worked really hard. He was the main engine of the train at the front of the pitch. He was entitled to look his options, but I'm really glad he is back with us."

Agard himself too says he is pleased to be back with the club, back in training and back in League One again.

He said: "It feels good to be back, shake the cobwebs off and get back out there. I had a nice break, refreshed the batteries but now it's back to the hard work.

"It hasn't been too bad yet, we're still building up again. It is vital for your body to recover, so we're being eased back in but there is a lot of running to come!

"You have to have time off, doing nothing. We've all had individual programmes to keep us ticking over. Every club is doing it now, you have to keep your fitness because you've got to keep up in those first few weeks. If you don't, you'll soon find out! We've all come back in good shape, we're professional and we like to keep our standards.

"As a club we're moving in the right direction. I want to build on that and be a part of it again."