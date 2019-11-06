Harley plays a vital part in the MK Dons dressing room

Though he may be something of an unknown to many MK Dons fans, Ryan Harley will play a key role for new manager Russell Martin.

While his backroom staff is still being established, Martin says both Harley and Dean Lewington will be helping out behind the scenes.

Harley has made just 18 appearances for Dons since signing in summer 2018 thanks to a series of injuries, but scored vital goals last season against Yeovil and Oldham to secure wins in both games.

The 34-year-old though remains fairly unknown to many Dons fans though, put in front of the media just once since arriving back at the club he spent time with on loan back in 2013.

Martin though says despite Harley's private character, he is a key member of the dressing room and could not have gotten through the first few days as manager without him.

"People won't know much about him because he doesn't really like the limelight and stuff like that," said Martin. "He has an amazing relationship with the players. He's brilliant with the younger players.

"He’s a very funny guy, which helps, but he’s also serious about his football, and seriously intelligent. He’s a deep thinker, and we compliment each other.

“He has been brilliant this week, and I don’t know what will happen going forward when we hire an assistant manager, but I want him involved. He’s here until the end of the year and we will utilise him as a player and coach.”