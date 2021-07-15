Harvie is ready to establish himself at MK Dons

Daniel Harvie in action on Tuesday against King's Lynn

Last season had a lot of ups and downs for Daniel Harvie. While he made 37 appearances and scored three goals from his wing-back position, the young Scot admitted there was room for improvement.

Throughout the campaign, manager Russell Martin highlighted how much of a step up Harvie was making after his move from Ayr. Playing at a new level, in a new position at a new club, Harvie was a mixed bag at times, by his own admission.

After a year in the Dons fold though, he feels he has more of a grasp of what the manager is asking of him, the demands of League One football, and the expectations of him.

He said: "I think I could have done better in some games, and held myself in the team for longer than I did, I was coming in and out so it was tough to get going and get my feet sorted. But it was my first season. I was happy with it but it's time to kick on this season and do better.

"Coming here was a completely different style and position, I was being asked to do different things so I had to get the grasp of that, but I love it. The position really suits me well, and I'm getting better each day.

"I think I just want to be better than last season- whether that's goals and assists or just being better in my position. I just want to progress."

Harvie only turned 23 on Wednesday, and admitted not seeing his family up in Scotland for lengthy periods last season was tough on him.

"It was really tough but we had so many games so we were always busy, travelling and playing so it made it easier," he said. "Summer was good to go home and spend quality time with my family.