Healey and Nombe back on the training ground but won't be rushed back

There looks to be an end in sight to Dons' striker shortage as Rhys Healey and Sam Nombe returned to the training ground this week.

After Joe Mason made his long-awaited Dons debut on Saturday with a cameo against Port Vale, and then again against Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night, the squad was buoyed by the return of Nombe and Healey - both of whom have been out for nearly two months - to Woughton on the Green.

Neither player is expected back in contention for a first-team appearance for at least three weeks, according to Russell Martin, but he said having Healey and Nombe with balls at their feet again provided the whole team with a huge boost this week.

"They are two big players at this club, and we've been without them for too long," he said. "The lads are delighted to see them back on grass, as am I. We don't want to rush them back too quickly. They'll only come to train when they're ready and in the next three or four weeks, I'm sure they'll tell us they;re coming back even stronger. It'll be a great boost."

And after Mason made his second appearance of the season on Tuesday night, Martin said the striker may be in contention for a start away at Bolton on Saturday

He said: "He has looked really good in training. He has come back looking better than he did in pre-season. He feels ready to play, and it was tempting to play him tonight (against Wycombe) but we've got a big game on Saturday that he'll be in contention for.

Joe Mason made his second appearance of the season against Wycombe

"He's looked really good, and even in the cameos he's looked sharp."