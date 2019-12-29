Healey says he has more to bring after his goal-scoring return

Rhys Healey believes he will only get fitter and better the more football he plays after his successful return from injury this week.

The former Cardiff striker had a stuttering start to his career at MK Dons, arriving unfit from Wales in the summer, missing pre-season, featuring scantly in the first few games before he suffered a thigh injury at Blackpool in September.

Missing the next three-and-a-half months, he saw Dons capitulate, Paul Tisdale sacked and Russell Martin appointed as manager before he made his first-team return, named amongst the substitutes against Oxford. The only thing Healey did not miss was a league win.

He made his goal-scoring return in his first appearance since that Blackpool game on Boxing Day, and he scored in the 2-2 draw against Southend, before making it two goals in two games when he opened the scoring on Sunday against Portsmouth.

Though he ran out of steam on the hour mark and was later replaced by Sam Nombe, also back after a long spell out, Healey believes he will only get better.

“When you come back after a while out, you have to listen to your body and bed yourself in,” he said. “As a player you always want to play! Today was good for me to get out there, get minutes and I’ll only get fitter from here.

“I’ve been out for about 13, 14 weeks. It was hard watching on with the results we’d been having over the last few months. So I’m glad to be contributing with what I could.”

The win over Portsmouth did not lift Dons out of the relegation zone, but was one of the most complete performances of the season, according to manager Martin. But for the opening half an hour, Dons and Healey barely saw the ball. When Houghton picked out Healey from the halfway line though, the striker’s instincts took over for him to get the ball rolling for Dons.

Healey added: “As a striker, you’ve got to expect that against your opponents – you might only get one chance and you’ve got to be on your toes to put it away. Luckily I was there to put it in the back of the net. Credit to the other two goals as well, we were clinical when we had to be.

“Today was a good day all round – disappointing to concede late on but the main thing is getting three points against a good team out there.

“Considering how we’ve been playing in the last few weeks, we shouldn’t be where we are. Obviously, some things go certain ways, but we’ll continue to play our way because we will surprise a few teams in this league. Not many teams will cope with the way we play.”