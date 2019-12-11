Healey still needs time before he makes his Dons return

Striker Rhys Healey could still be a few weeks from a return to action.

Like Sam Nombe, Healey has been missing for much of the season so far, after pulling out of Dons 3-0 win over Blackpool in September - Dons’ last win in League One.

Russell Martin said Healey, like Nombe, will be eased back into action and will be in contention soon.

Martin said: “He has a lot to catch up on but he’s getting there slowly.

“We’re having to take more time than we did with Sam because it’s a different injury, but once we get him back, he’ll be a big boost for us.”

Meanwhile, Jordan Moore-Taylor is having further scans on his knee after he limped out of the warm-up against Doncaster at the weekend.

Martin added: "He's having checks on his knee this week. He felt it in the warm-up. Since his operation, he hasn't felt it, so hopefully, it's just a little irritation rather than something major. Speaking to him, he thinks that's what it is. We'll make sure we investigate it properly."