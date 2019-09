MK Dons will be without Rhys Healey for a long period with a thigh strain.

The 24-year-old had to pull out of the game at Blackpool on Saturday after he suffered the injury, prompting Kieran Agard to return to the side.

With Healey omitted from the squad against Ipswich on Tuesday night as well, Paul Tisdale confirmed the striker will be out for a long time.

"It's not good," he said. "He is going to have a considerable amount of time out with a thigh strain."