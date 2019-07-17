Healey watches Dons friendly after completing his move

Rhys Healey watched on from the sidelines as his new MK Dons team-mates beat Brackley Town on Tueday night.

Healey signed from Cardiff City late on Tuesday afternoon, not in time for kick-off but in time to get to St James Park to see the game.

Healey chats with manager Paul Tisdale

He chatted with manager Paul Tisdale ahead of the game, and with fellow team-mates Alex Gilbey, Ryan Harley and Baily Cargill who did not feature in the game.

Former MK Dons were also at the game in the form of Carl Baker, who made a second half appearance for the Saints, while free agent Ben Reeves, who left the club in 2017, was also spotted in the crowd.

