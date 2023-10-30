MK Dons loan man Dan Kemp continues to be one of League Two’s top performers this season.

Kemp, currently on loan from the Dons at Swindon Town, has eight goals to his name so far and has been rated as League Two’s third best player this season, according to the whoscored.com website.

He is the only MK Dons player to make the website’s top 20 as the Dons struggle to find their form.

The top 20 includes three players each from title-chasers Mansfield Town and Stockport County.

Here is the top 20 as voted for by the website.

