MK Dons loan man Dan Kemp has a season rating of 7.59 after a great start to the season with Swindon Town.

Here are League Two's stars of the season so far after the first three months of the season, featuring players from Mansfield Town, Wrexham, Sutton United, Colchester United and AFC Wimbledon - picture gallery

MK Dons loan man Dan Kemp continues to be one of League Two’s top performers this season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:12 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 11:18 GMT

Kemp, currently on loan from the Dons at Swindon Town, has eight goals to his name so far and has been rated as League Two’s third best player this season, according to the whoscored.com website.

He is the only MK Dons player to make the website’s top 20 as the Dons struggle to find their form.

The top 20 includes three players each from title-chasers Mansfield Town and Stockport County.

Here is the top 20 as voted for by the website. Give us your verdict and player ratings via our social media channels.

7.86

1. Matt Smith (Salford City)

7.86 Photo: Alex Livesey

7.74

2. Davis Keillor-Dunn

7.74 Photo: Getty

7.59

3. Dan Kemp (MK Dons, on loan at Swindon Town)

7.59 Photo: Clive Mason

7.58

4. Brad Hills (Accrington Stanley)

7.58 Photo: George Wood

