There have been 1,463 bookings so far this season and 63 red cards.

Here are the dirtiest teams in League Two this season and how MK Dons compare against AFC Wimbledon, Barrow, Stockport County, Mansfield Town, Wrexham and the rest

Keeping your discipline in any sport is likely to be a key factor if you’re going to be a successful team.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 17th Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT

Dons have had just one red card so far this season, whttps://www.miltonkeynes.co.uk/sport/football/mk-donsith 63 reds being dished out around League Two.

Just three teams are yet to receive a red card this season, while Forest Green Rovers have had a whopping seven red cards already.

So how does Dons’ discipline compare to their league rivals? Here we have the answers in this League Two fair play table.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

You can get more Dons news, here.

Y: 49 DB: 0 R: 0

1. Stockport County - 49pts

Y: 49 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton

Y:50 DB: 0 R: 0

2. Harrogate Town - 50pts

Y:50 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Tony Marshall

Y: 47 DB: 1 R: 0

3. Grimsby Town - 47pts

Y: 47 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton

Y: 48 DB: 1 R: 0

4. Newport County - 51pts

Y: 48 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

