Keeping your discipline in any sport is key if you’re going to be a successful team.

Around the league there has been 928 yellow cards, 24 double bookings and 19 straight red cards.

MK Dons are one of five teams yet to receive a red card this season, while Tranmere have had a whopping five red cards already.

So how does MK Dons’ discipline compare to their league rivals? Here we have the answers in this League Two fair play table.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

1 . Stockport County - 31pts Y: 31 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales