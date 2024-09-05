More than 14,000 fans have watched MK Dons' opening two League Two games.More than 14,000 fans have watched MK Dons' opening two League Two games.
More than 14,000 fans have watched MK Dons' opening two League Two games.

Here is the average crowds for every League Two club so far this season and how MK Dons compare to AFC Wimbledon, Bradford City, Notts County, Salford City and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Sep 2024, 07:00 BST
Results haven’t gone the way they want them at MK Dons.

But that hasn’t stopped the fans backing Mike Williamson’s promotion-hopefuls in good numbers.

A total of have just over 14,050 fans watched the opening two games at Stadium MK, with more than 240,000 fans having watched games around League Two.

Bradford City, as ever, lead the way with their big potential and cheap tickets seeing fans flock in.

But how do the Dons crowds compare to their promotion rivals?

Here we have all the answers from the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Get the latest Dons news, here.

16,092

1. Bradford City

16,092 Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
7,556

2. Carlisle United

7,556 Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
7,556

3. Swindon Town

7,556 Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
7,543

4. AFC Wimbledon

7,543 Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Bradford CityLeague TwoNotts CountyStadium MKMike Williamson

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.