MK Dons are four points off the play-off places.MK Dons are four points off the play-off places.
MK Dons are four points off the play-off places.

Here's how likely EVERY League Two side is to win the play-offs according to the latest Artificial Intelligence, including MK Dons, Port Vale, Barrow and Fleetwood Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 10th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
MK Dons have not started well and are down in 14th place.

Despite all that, and some far from play-off form, Dons are just four points from the top six.

But they have pretty much no chance of making the play-offs, if you believe the latest AI prediction.

This supercomputer – produced by Grosvenor Sport – has rated every team’s chances of a top six finish and it doesn’t rate MK’s chances.

Have your say on how the season is looking via our social media channels.

Get the latest Dons news, here.

To make the play-offs: 45.9% To make the final: 27.4% To win the play-offs: 15%

1. Fleetwood Town

To make the play-offs: 45.9% To make the final: 27.4% To win the play-offs: 15% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
To make the play-offs: 44.4% To make the final: 23.7% To win the play-offs: 12%

2. AFC Wimbledon

To make the play-offs: 44.4% To make the final: 23.7% To win the play-offs: 12% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
To make the play-offs: 46.3% To make the final: 23.2% To win the play-offs: 11.6%

3. Notts County

To make the play-offs: 46.3% To make the final: 23.2% To win the play-offs: 11.6% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
To make the play-offs: 46% To make the final: 23.1% To win the play-offs: 11.5%

4. Barrow

To make the play-offs: 46% To make the final: 23.1% To win the play-offs: 11.5% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoFleetwood TownArtificial IntelligencePort Vale
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice