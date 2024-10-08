Despite all that, and some far from play-off form, Dons are just four points from the top six.
But they have pretty much no chance of making the play-offs, if you believe the latest AI prediction.
This supercomputer – produced by Grosvenor Sport – has rated every team’s chances of a top six finish and it doesn’t rate MK’s chances.
1. Fleetwood Town
To make the play-offs: 45.9% To make the final: 27.4% To win the play-offs: 15% Photo: Getty Images
2. AFC Wimbledon
To make the play-offs: 44.4% To make the final: 23.7% To win the play-offs: 12% Photo: Getty Images
3. Notts County
To make the play-offs: 46.3% To make the final: 23.2% To win the play-offs: 11.6% Photo: Getty Images
4. Barrow
To make the play-offs: 46% To make the final: 23.1% To win the play-offs: 11.5% Photo: Getty Images