Despite all that, and some far from play-off form, Dons are just four points from the top six.

But they have pretty much no chance of making the play-offs, if you believe the latest AI prediction.

This supercomputer – produced by Grosvenor Sport – has rated every team’s chances of a top six finish and it doesn’t rate MK’s chances.

Have your say on how the season is looking via our social media channels.

Get the latest Dons news, here.

1 . Fleetwood Town To make the play-offs: 45.9% To make the final: 27.4% To win the play-offs: 15% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . AFC Wimbledon To make the play-offs: 44.4% To make the final: 23.7% To win the play-offs: 12% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Notts County To make the play-offs: 46.3% To make the final: 23.2% To win the play-offs: 11.6% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales