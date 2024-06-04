MK Dons took more than 10,000 fans to League Two away games during last season.MK Dons took more than 10,000 fans to League Two away games during last season.
Here's how many fans EVERY club took to away games during the 2023/24 League Two season, including MK Dons, Swindon Town, Barrow, Colchester United and Grimsby Town

Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Jun 2024, 12:22 BST
It’s not cheap following your side away.

By the time petrol, match tickets, food et all are totted up it can cost a pretty penny.

And while some of these away followings may seem small, great credit must go out to all the fans who have dipped into their pockets this season to back their side.

Stats released by The 72 twitter page show Mansfield Town’s 3,880 fans at Notts County was the biggest away following of the season around the league, followed by Mansfield’s visit to Stadium MK

But which clubs had the best total away followings in the 2023/24 season. Here we have all the answers, running from lowest to highest – with the biggest following for a single game in brackets.

Let us know your thoughts on the findings.

3903 (451)

1. Harrogate Town

3903 (451)

4295 (495)

2. Forest Green Rovers

4295 (495)

4315 (674)

3. Salford City

4315 (674)

5133 (691)

4. Accrington Stanley

5133 (691)

