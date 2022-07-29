Here's how MK Dons could line-up against Cambridge United in the season opener

With questions about the formation, the midfield options and who will lead the line, the head coach could go with a similar looking side to the one which started against Barnet last Saturday in their final pre-season friendly.
Here, we have a go at guessing how Dons will line-up at the Abbey Stadium.
1. GK: Jamie Cumming
The obvious choice between the sticks after returning on loan from Chelsea.
Photo: Marc Atkins
2. RB: Henry Lawrence
In the absence of Tennai Watson, Lawrence looks the ideal fit for Manning at right-back
Photo: Justin Setterfield
3. CB: Jack Tucker
The new kid on the block in the centre-backs union, Tucker was brought in as the replacement for Harry Darling after impressing at Gillingham last season.
Photo: Jane Russell
4. CB: Warren O'Hora
Mr Reliable for MK Dons over the last two seasons, O'Hora looks set to lead the defence this season
Photo: Jane Russell