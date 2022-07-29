MK Dons take on Cambridge United on the opening day of the season. We take a look at how Liam Manning's side may line-up

Here's how MK Dons could line-up against Cambridge United in the season opener

With 13 new faces to choose from, and some noticeable absentees in the treatment room, Liam Manning’s starting line-up against Cambridge United will look wholly different to the one which finished last season.

By Toby Lock
Friday, 29th July 2022, 3:16 pm
Updated Friday, 29th July 2022, 3:26 pm

With questions about the formation, the midfield options and who will lead the line, the head coach could go with a similar looking side to the one which started against Barnet last Saturday in their final pre-season friendly.

Here, we have a go at guessing how Dons will line-up at the Abbey Stadium.

1. GK: Jamie Cumming

The obvious choice between the sticks after returning on loan from Chelsea.

2. RB: Henry Lawrence

In the absence of Tennai Watson, Lawrence looks the ideal fit for Manning at right-back

3. CB: Jack Tucker

The new kid on the block in the centre-backs union, Tucker was brought in as the replacement for Harry Darling after impressing at Gillingham last season.

4. CB: Warren O'Hora

Mr Reliable for MK Dons over the last two seasons, O'Hora looks set to lead the defence this season

