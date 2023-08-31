Keeping your discipline in any sport is key if you’re going to be a successful team.

MK Dons have so far avoided red card trouble and will be looking to keep their discipline this season.

Around the league there has been 266 yellow cards, 5 double bookings and 5 straight red cards.

So how does MK’s discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this League Two fair play table.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

You can get more Dons news, here.

1 . Newport County - 7 pts Y: 7 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

2 . Barrow - 7pts Y: 7 DB:0 R:0 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Wrexham - 8pts Y: 8 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Malcolm Couzens Photo Sales