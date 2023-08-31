News you can trust since 1981
Here's the dirtiest teams in League Two so far this season and where MK Dons, Tranmere Rovers, Newport County, Doncaster Rovers, Accrington Stanley and Gillingham rank - in pictures

Keeping your discipline in any sport is key if you’re going to be a successful team.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Aug 2023, 08:00 BST

MK Dons have so far avoided red card trouble and will be looking to keep their discipline this season.

Around the league there has been 266 yellow cards, 5 double bookings and 5 straight red cards.

So how does MK’s discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this League Two fair play table.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

You can get more Dons news, here.

Y: 7 DB: 0 R: 0

1. Newport County - 7 pts

Y: 7 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Alex Davidson

Y: 7 DB:0 R:0

2. Barrow - 7pts

Y: 7 DB:0 R:0 Photo: Pete Norton

Y: 8 DB: 0 R: 0

3. Wrexham - 8pts

Y: 8 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Malcolm Couzens

Y:9 DB: 0 R: 0

4. Tranmere Rovers - 9pts

Y:9 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

