An adult season-ticket at Milton Keynes Dons currently costs £386.40.

Here's which clubs have the most expensive season-tickets in League Two for 2024/25 and where MK Dons, Swindon Town, Tranmere Rovers, Colchester United, Bromley and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
Published 30th May 2024, 08:27 BST
It’s that exciting time of the year when we can already start thinking about next season.

Watching League Two football offers some pretty good value – or it does if you’ve purchased your season-tickets early.

Some of the prices can vary with some clubs offereing much better value for money than others.

But which clubs are currently doing the best deals and which set of fans will have to save that bit harder. Here we look at ticket pricing around the league.

Prices are based on the cheapest adult season-ticket available, including the early bird category or for a renewed season-ticket, and run from cheapest to most expensive.

£189

1. Fleetwood Town

£189 Photo: Pete Norton

£250

2. Salford City

£250 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

£249

3. Morecambe

£249 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

£275

4. Doncaster Rovers

£275 Photo: Ed Sykes

