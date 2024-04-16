The MK Dons squad is said to be worth £5.38m.The MK Dons squad is said to be worth £5.38m.
Here's which League Two clubs have got the most and least value for money from their squads, including MK Dons, Swindon Town, Wrexham, Stockport County, Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon

Everyone wanted automatic promotion at the start of the season.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 16th Apr 2024, 10:39 BST

But a play-off place is par for the course for MK Dons this season, or so it is if you believe these squad values set by transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Dons will likely be consigned to the play-offs tonight with third-placed Mansfield needing one point to take the last automatic promotion place.

Around League Two, the figures suggest Crawley and Barrow have overachieved, while Colchester United and Forest Green have failed to deliver.

But how much is each club’s squad valued at and who has over and underachieved. according to the website.

Here are the suggested values, according to the website (run from lowest to highest). Let us know which clubs have done the business or failed this season and why via our social media channels.

£2.76m

1. Sutton United

£2.76m Photo: Clive Mason

£3.01m

2. Crawley Town

£3.01m Photo: Mike Hewitt

£3.27m

3. Harrogate Town

£3.27m Photo: Pete Norton

£3.37m

4. Tranmere Rovers

£3.37m Photo: Lewis Storey

