Notts County have seen their automatic promotion hopes slip away after a dip in form.Notts County have seen their automatic promotion hopes slip away after a dip in form.
Notts County have seen their automatic promotion hopes slip away after a dip in form.

Here's who is in form and in freefall around League Two right now - where MK Dons, Grimsby Town, Swindon Town, Tranmere Rovers and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Apr 2025, 07:51 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 11:08 BST
The season to forget is nearly over for MK Dons.

But some positive signs of better times ahead emerged in the 1-0 win at Crewe Alexandra.

Momentum is a big factor in any sport – whether for positive or negative reasons – and the Dons will hope to end the season on a positive note to take into next season.

For many others around the league this stage of the season is all about getting three points on the board, something former runaway leaders Walsall cannot do right now, while new leaders Doncaster are peaking at the right time.

In the relegation scrap Carlisle have improved their results and found momentum, though so have rivals Tranmere meaning it could well be too little too late for the Cumbrians.

Here we look at how the League Two table would look based on the last ten games. (information provided by the footballwebpages,co,uk website as of 23 April).

Get daily MK Dons news over on our website.

10 6 3 1 20:8 12 21

1. Port Vale

10 6 3 1 20:8 12 21 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
10 5 3 2 13:11 2 18

2. Chesterfield

10 5 3 2 13:11 2 18 Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
10 4 5 1 18:8 10 17

3. Doncaster Rovers

10 4 5 1 18:8 10 17 Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Photo Sales
10 4 5 1 14:7 7 17

4. Barrow

10 4 5 1 14:7 7 17 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoTranmere RoversDoncasterWalsall
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice