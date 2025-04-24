But some positive signs of better times ahead emerged in the 1-0 win at Crewe Alexandra.

Momentum is a big factor in any sport – whether for positive or negative reasons – and the Dons will hope to end the season on a positive note to take into next season.

For many others around the league this stage of the season is all about getting three points on the board, something former runaway leaders Walsall cannot do right now, while new leaders Doncaster are peaking at the right time.

In the relegation scrap Carlisle have improved their results and found momentum, though so have rivals Tranmere meaning it could well be too little too late for the Cumbrians.

Here we look at how the League Two table would look based on the last ten games. (information provided by the footballwebpages,co,uk website as of 23 April).

1 . Port Vale 10 6 3 1 20:8 12 21

2 . Chesterfield 10 5 3 2 13:11 2 18

3 . Doncaster Rovers 10 4 5 1 18:8 10 17