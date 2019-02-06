High five for Newport Pagnell Town

It was a five star performance from Newport Pagnell Town as they ran riot on Tuesday night, thumping Kirby Muxloe 5-1 at Ratby Lane.

After defeat in the FA Vase as the start of the year, manager Darren Lynch urged his side to get their heads straight for their UCL Premier Division campaign, and it appears to have worked, with one defeat in the five games since.

Tuesday night’s win over the relegation strugglers lifts the Swans to 11th in the table, with a trip to ninth placed Leicester Nirvana this weekend.

Harry Stratton opened the scoring for Newport before Kirby pulled one back. Josh Winters restored the lead shortly before half time, but the second period saw the visitors put the game out of reach.

Dom Lawless added a third just after the break, before Stratton doubled his tally for four, and Lawless added a fifth.