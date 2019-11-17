Hill wants to keep expectations in check at Bolton after Dons win

Bolton manager Keith Hill said he needs to keep expectations realistic after his side made it into positive points on Saturday, beating ten-man MK Dons 1-0.

After George Williams' second-half red card, Daryl Murphy missed an 89th-minute penalty for the Trotters but made up for it two minutes later, sweeping the winner past Lee Nicholls.

Bolton now have a point on the board, having overcome their 12-point deduction handed down at the start of the season for their financial issues.

But after winning three League One games in a row, making them the division's form side, Hill says expectations much remain in check.

“It is a scoreboard day, today,” he told the Bolton News. “The good thing about the performance was the clean sheet.

“You have always got a chance. Sometimes it’s just not your day and my players have given everything. The massive mountain we are still trying to climb – people seem to have forgotten that.

“Maybe I have created too much of an expectation that we should be beating every team in League One now. That’s not fair, it’s not just.

“That group of players are working their socks off to try and win a football match. If we hadn’t won that one there would have been a little bit of frustration but all I can do is support this group, who have done everything to get to positive points.

“The feeling in the dressing room is amazing. It’s a scoreboard victory, not a performance victory, but what was good about the performance was the clean sheet.