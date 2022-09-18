'His best yet' : Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating photos after the win at Oxford
MK Dons conceded late to make for a nervous finale at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday, but earlier goals from Matt Smith and Will Grigg ensured the three points against Oxford United.
Heading into the game, Dons had lost three on the bounce and had never won a league encounter at the home of the U’s. And in a half of few chances, it was the hosts who should have led at the break but hit the woodwork twice in succession. Moments later though, Dons went up the other end and Smith gave them the lead on the stroke of half-time.
The second half followed a similar trend, with few chances, but Kyle Joseph missed a sitter for the hosts before Will Grigg won and scored a penalty with six minutes to go.
John Mousinho netted a late header for the U’s but Dons held on to claim the win and move above their opponents in the table.
Here’s how we rated the players.