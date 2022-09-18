News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons celebrate Matt Smith's first goal for the club as he fired the visitors ahead at the Kassam Stadium

'His best yet' : Toby Lock's MK Dons player rating photos after the win at Oxford

MK Dons conceded late to make for a nervous finale at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday, but earlier goals from Matt Smith and Will Grigg ensured the three points against Oxford United.

By Toby Lock
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 9:00 am

Heading into the game, Dons had lost three on the bounce and had never won a league encounter at the home of the U’s. And in a half of few chances, it was the hosts who should have led at the break but hit the woodwork twice in succession. Moments later though, Dons went up the other end and Smith gave them the lead on the stroke of half-time.

The second half followed a similar trend, with few chances, but Kyle Joseph missed a sitter for the hosts before Will Grigg won and scored a penalty with six minutes to go.

John Mousinho netted a late header for the U’s but Dons held on to claim the win and move above their opponents in the table.

Here’s how we rated the players.

1. Jamie Cumming - 6.5

After some stand-out showings, had a bit of an off-colour showing. Spilled a couple of efforts dangerously, came racing for a cross which he missed and almost let Joseph in.

Photo: Jane Russell

2. Dean Lewington - 7

Returned to the side and took over where he left off. Gave an air of control and assurance.

Photo: Jane Russell

3. Warren O'Hora - 7

Solid at the back, but let his eye off Joseph on a few occasions, allowing the striker too many sights of goal

Photo: Jane Russell

4. Jack Tucker - 7

Good on the ball, and made some brave blocks to keep the hosts at bay. Looking more assured at right centre-back now.

Photo: Jane Russell

