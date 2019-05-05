Houghton didn't want another League 2 season

Jordan Houghton said he did not sign for MK Dons to spend another season in League 2.

The 23-year-old arrived in the summer from Chelsea, having spent two seasons on loan at Doncaster Rovers, and celebrated promotion with Dons on Saturday when they saw off Mansfield Town in the winner-takes-all decider on the final day of the season.

Putting in a brilliant performance in his recognised position at the heart of the midfield, Houghton said getting promoted was why he signed for the club, and spending a second season in League 2 was not part of his plan.

He said: "I didn't come here to have a season in midtable, stopping the rot – I wanted to get promoted straight away. I didn't want two seasons in League 2, we're too good for League 2. Now we can push on, regroup, get some more players in the summer, push on and push again for promotion.

"It's an amazing feeling to do it in front of this massive crowd. This is what you live for and play football for, what a feeling for.

"You can't put this feeling into words. When he put six minutes up, we were all blowing, and it was backs ot the wall! It has been a mixture of emotions throughout the season."