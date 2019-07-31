Houghton happy after one-sided St Neots thrashing

Dons' 6-0 win over St Neots was done properly, according to midfielder Jordan Houghton.

With their game on Saturday against Bury suspended, Dons fielded a much stronger side than initially anticipated at non-league St Neots, and the quality shone through from the off.

The goals were split across both halves, with Baily Cargill, Hiram Boateng and Kieran Agard scoring in the first half, before Callum Brittain's brace and a Jordan Bowery strike completed the rout in the second period.

Houghton, who played in the opening 45 minutes, said it was good to win comfortably, but just as important was the manner in which they won.

READ THE REPORT: ST NEOTS 0-6 MK DONS

He said: "We should be coming away from here comfortably winning, but we had to do it properly. Coming to non-league teams, you can get unstuck and there could be an upset. But I'm really pleased. In the first half, I think we did everything that was asked of us and the things we did in training were starting to come out on the pitch."

"It's a good run out, makes a difference to another training session. The circumstances were out of our control, so we had to make the best of it and I think we did that. We did it properly, and put in a good performance."