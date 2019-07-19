Houghton's second half strike seals Dons win over Welwyn

Jordan Houghton's second goal in as many games saw Dons squeak past a spirited Welwyn Garden City on Friday night.

In a friendly game which lacked the same vigour and pace as the 5-1 win over Brackley on Tuesday, Dons' established first teamers made the difference in the second half, with Houghton's deflected effort with 20 minutes to go the difference.

Ben Reeves' return to an MK Dons squad was the talk of Herns Way, with the midfielder pulling on a Dons shirt for the first time in two years. Manager Paul Tisdale confirmed the former Charlton man was training with his side in a bid to find another club this summer, and that there were no plans to sign him on a permanent basis.

The team was, but for Reeves, Callum Brittain and Ryan Harley, the same as the one which finished against Brackley Town on Tuesday, and the youngsters made little impact on a determined and compact Welwyn side. The best chance of the opening half came after just eight minutes when Joe Mason's cross was deflected into the path of Callum Brittain, who fired over.

Reeves did little to stand out, though in truth there was little action of any worth in the opening 45 minutes.

Dons gained more control of the affair in the second period as the Citizens began to tire, and the introduction of some of the League One side's more established names only added to their rule of things.

It eventually culminated in a goal from Jordan Houghton with 70 minutes remaining, catching Welwyn napping at a free kick on the left touchline, firing in from the edge of the box via a deflection on the way through.

George Williams and Hiram Boateng both came close to doubling the score later on, but neither could find the target.

MK Dons: Nicholls (Moore 45), Sorinola (Williams (55), Brennan (Martin 55), Walsh (Davies 65), Pattison (Lewington 55), Brittain (Poole 65), Harley (Boateng 60), Asonganyi (Nombe 45 (Agard 79)), Mason (Bowery 65), Reeves (McGrandles 60), Kasumu (Houghton 60)