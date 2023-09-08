News you can trust since 1981
How an injury-hit MK Dons could line-up to face leaders Notts County

Graham Alexander may be forced into changes to his side to face Notts County after a string of MK Dons players have been struck down with injuries this week.
By Toby Lock
Published 8th Sep 2023, 13:16 BST

MJ Williams, Ash Hunter, Jonathan Leko, Mo Eisa and Matt Dennis are all likely to miss out on the game at Stadium MK after picking up various ailments, limiting them from training all week.

It means last week’s signings Joe Tomlinson, Jack Payne, Ellis Harrison and Anthony Stewart could all feature in the side to take on the League Two leaders.

Here’s how we think Dons could line-up tomorrow.

With numbers thin on the ground, Graham Alexander could be forced into changes to face the League Two leaders

1. How MK Dons could line-up to face Notts County

With numbers thin on the ground, Graham Alexander could be forced into changes to face the League Two leaders Photo: Jane Russell

Craig MacGillivray

2. Goalkeeper

Craig MacGillivray Photo: Jane Russell

Jack Tucker

3. Centre back

Jack Tucker Photo: Jane Russell

Warren O'Hora

4. Centre back

Warren O'Hora Photo: Jane Russell

