How an injury-hit MK Dons could line-up to face leaders Notts County

Graham Alexander may be forced into changes to his side to face Notts County after a string of MK Dons players have been struck down with injuries this week.

MJ Williams, Ash Hunter, Jonathan Leko, Mo Eisa and Matt Dennis are all likely to miss out on the game at Stadium MK after picking up various ailments, limiting them from training all week.

It means last week’s signings Joe Tomlinson, Jack Payne, Ellis Harrison and Anthony Stewart could all feature in the side to take on the League Two leaders.

Here’s how we think Dons could line-up tomorrow.

