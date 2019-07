While their League 1 opener against Bury remains under threat, Dons have a pretty good record on the first day of a new campaign.

In 15 games, Dons have lost just three times in the curtain raiser, winning six and drawing six. Their biggest win came in a 4-1 win over Rotherham in 2015, which sent them to the top of the Championship, though it proved to be a false dawn.

Here are the highlights from Dons' last five opening day fixtures.