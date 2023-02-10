How injury-torn MK Dons could line-up to face Oxford United

More injury woes struck the MK Dons camp this week, meaning Mark Jackson could name an unchanged side to face Oxford United on Saturday at Stadium MK.

Without Dean Lewington, Warren O’Hora, and Ethan Robson already, Jackson confirmed this week Josh Kayode’s season is over, having not played since October, while deadline day signing Anthony Stewart has been ruled out for several weeks before getting to kick a ball in Dons colours since his move from Aberdeen.

Nathan Holland meanwhile is closing in on a return, while Lewington, who has been ruled out since November, has back training on grass following hamstring surgery.

But following Dons’ battling performance away at Bristol Rovers last weekend, resulting in a 2-0 win at the Memorial Stadium, Jackson is likely to name an unchanged side for the visit of Oxford to Stadium MK.

Here’s how we think Dons will line-up tomorrow.

GK - Jamie Cumming Another good clean sheet under his belt last week

CB - Jack Tucker Terrific at the back against Bristol Rovers

CB - Zak Jules Like Tucker, excellent at the Memorial Stadium to limit the hosts to precious little

RB - Tennai Watson Appears to have held off the threat of Henry Lawrence to secure a regular spot in the side