Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

How Liverpool could line-up when they take on MK Dons

Stadium MK will be a sell-out when Liverpool visit later this month, and the Reds looks set to bring a strong squad with them.

While some predicted the European champions would field a young side against their League One opponents in the Carabao Cup on September 25, the Reds' U21 side is also in action in the Leasing.com Trophy against Fleetwood Town on the same night. It means Jurgen Klopp may be encouraged to play a stronger team than anticipated. The Liverpool Echo have suggested a line-up which would feature several household names, including the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Divock Origi.

Goalkeeper

1. Adrian

Goalkeeper
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Left back

2. James Milner

Left back
Getty
Buy a Photo
Centre back

3. Dejan Lovren

Centre back
Getty
Buy a Photo
Centre back

4. Joe Gomez

Centre back
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3