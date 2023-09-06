How MK Dons' average crowds this season compare to Walsall, Tranmere Rovers, Crewe Alexandra, Morecambe, Newport County and the rest of League Two - picture gallery
MK Dons have been made an encouraging start to the season so far as they look to bounce back to League One at the first attempt.
Around the league matches have been watched by more than 397,000 fans, according to figures produced by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.
It’s no surprise that Bradford City top the charts, but how do MK Dons’ crowds compare to the rest of the league?. Figures run from lowest average to highest
