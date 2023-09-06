News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons have an average League Two crowd of 5,764 this season.MK Dons have an average League Two crowd of 5,764 this season.
How MK Dons' average crowds this season compare to Walsall, Tranmere Rovers, Crewe Alexandra, Morecambe, Newport County and the rest of League Two - picture gallery

MK Dons have been made an encouraging start to the season so far as they look to bounce back to League One at the first attempt.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 6th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST

Around the league matches have been watched by more than 397,000 fans, according to figures produced by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

It’s no surprise that Bradford City top the charts, but how do MK Dons’ crowds compare to the rest of the league?. Figures run from lowest average to highest

You can get all the latest Dons news, here.

2,081

1. Harrogate Town

2,081 Photo: Getty Images

2,114

2. Forest Green Rovers

2,114 Photo: Alex Burstow

2,190

3. Accrington Stanley

2,190 Photo: George Wood

2,388

4. Salford City

2,388 Photo: Getty Images

