How MK Dons could line-up against Accrington Stanley
After picking up their first win of the season on Tuesday night, Liam Manning could make minimal changes to the line-up to face Accrington Stanley on Saturday.
By Toby Lock
Friday, 19th August 2022, 12:27 pm
Updated
Friday, 19th August 2022, 12:58 pm
Will Grigg, Daniel Harvie and Nathan Holland are all close to making returns but given the solid showing against Port Vale in the week, we are not predicting huge alterations to the starting line-up to face John Coleman’s side tomorrow.
Here’s how we predict Dons will start.
