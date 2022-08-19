News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons could have a familiar look on Saturday to how it did on Tuesday night

How MK Dons could line-up against Accrington Stanley

After picking up their first win of the season on Tuesday night, Liam Manning could make minimal changes to the line-up to face Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
Friday, 19th August 2022, 12:27 pm
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 12:58 pm

Will Grigg, Daniel Harvie and Nathan Holland are all close to making returns but given the solid showing against Port Vale in the week, we are not predicting huge alterations to the starting line-up to face John Coleman’s side tomorrow.

Here’s how we predict Dons will start.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

Didn't have a lot to do against Port Vale but will want to pick up his first clean sheet of the league season

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

2. RB - Henry Lawrence

Getting better with each performance, should keep his place at right back but shows well across the back line

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

3. CB - Warren O'Hora

Mr Reliable is unlikely to lose his spot after a decent start to the season

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

4. CB - Jack Tucker

Continues to build a good relationship alongside O'Hora

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Will GriggJohn ColemanPort Vale
Next Page
Page 1 of 4