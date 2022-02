Bolton have lost just one match in their last 10 heading to Stadium MK , while Dons have lost one in 12, making Saturday's clash a mouth-watering encounter for both sets of supporters.

With a fairly clean bill of health for Dons heading into the clash, it will likely mean a familiar-looking side to line-up against the Trotters, but we predict one change to the side from the one which saw off Charlton Athletic convincingly in the week.