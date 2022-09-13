How MK Dons could line-up against Bolton Wanderers
After the postponed fixtures last weekend, MK Dons return to action tonight against Bolton Wanderers at Stadium MK.
By Toby Lock
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 1:05 pm
Liam Manning’s side were soundly beaten 1-0 by Exeter City last time out in a poor showing at St James Park. But after a week of training, Manning is likely to field a largely consistent team to the one which took to the field ten days ago.
Here’s how we predict the side will line-up – will there be four changes to the side?
