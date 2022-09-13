News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons will look to get back to winning ways at Stadium MK tonight when they take on Bolton Wanderers

How MK Dons could line-up against Bolton Wanderers

After the postponed fixtures last weekend, MK Dons return to action tonight against Bolton Wanderers at Stadium MK.

By Toby Lock
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 1:05 pm

Liam Manning’s side were soundly beaten 1-0 by Exeter City last time out in a poor showing at St James Park. But after a week of training, Manning is likely to field a largely consistent team to the one which took to the field ten days ago.

Here’s how we predict the side will line-up – will there be four changes to the side?

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

Has been the stand-out in Dons' last two league games

2. CB - Warren O'Hora

The mainstay of the back three, establishing himself as the central point

3. CB - Dean Lewington

The skipper should keep his spot in the side

4. CB - Jack Tucker

Having an up and down season so far, but will keep his spot on the right of the back three

