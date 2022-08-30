News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons take on Cheltenham Town in the Papa John's Trophy tonight - here's our prediction of how Liam Manning's side will line-up

How MK Dons could line-up against Cheltenham Town in the Papa John's Trophy

With Dons set to play their eighth game in the first month of the season, it might be time to ring the changes and give some of the regulars a break as they take on League Two side Cheltenham Town in the Papa John’s Trophy tonight.

By Toby Lock
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:15 pm

After big performances against Watford and Morecambe in the last seven days, Liam Manning may allow some of his side to put their feet up for the game at Stadium MK, but he may also be eager to maintain their good recent run of form by keeping the framework of the side the same for the most part.

Here is how we thing Dons may line-up tonight.

1. GK - Franco Ravizzoli

Having sat out in the Carabao Cup, the Papa John' Trophy could be the Argentine's only opportunity to get game time this season

2. CB - Zak Jules

Has looked good in recent outings, and has been given the nod in cup competitions

3. CB - Warren O'Hora

Mr Consistency for Liam Manning, likely to skipper the side from the centre of defence

4. CB - Jack Tucker

Looks a better prospect on the right of the back three

