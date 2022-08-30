How MK Dons could line-up against Cheltenham Town in the Papa John's Trophy
With Dons set to play their eighth game in the first month of the season, it might be time to ring the changes and give some of the regulars a break as they take on League Two side Cheltenham Town in the Papa John’s Trophy tonight.
By Toby Lock
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:15 pm
After big performances against Watford and Morecambe in the last seven days, Liam Manning may allow some of his side to put their feet up for the game at Stadium MK, but he may also be eager to maintain their good recent run of form by keeping the framework of the side the same for the most part.
Here is how we thing Dons may line-up tonight.
