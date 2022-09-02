How MK Dons could line-up against Exeter City
Having made ten changes to the side for the midweek Papa John’s Trophy game with Cheltenham Town, MK Dons are likely to revert back to a more recognised side to face Exeter City.
By Toby Lock
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 5:10 pm
The usual suspects are set to return to the fold, with a side more resembling the team which started seven days prior at Morecambe more akin to what we’re likely to see at St James Park tomorrow.
Here’s how we predict Dons will line-up.
Page 1 of 4