MK Dons are likely to make significant changes again on Saturday after making 10 changes for the Papa John's Trophy

How MK Dons could line-up against Exeter City

Having made ten changes to the side for the midweek Papa John’s Trophy game with Cheltenham Town, MK Dons are likely to revert back to a more recognised side to face Exeter City.

By Toby Lock
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 5:10 pm

The usual suspects are set to return to the fold, with a side more resembling the team which started seven days prior at Morecambe more akin to what we’re likely to see at St James Park tomorrow.

Here’s how we predict Dons will line-up.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

The keeper was given the night off on Tuesday but should return

2. CB - Warren O'Hora

Set to return in the centre of the defence after missing out on Tuesday

3. CB - Jack Tucker

The only player to keep his place on Tuesday, and is likely to keep it again at Exeter

4. CB - Dean Lewington

The captain will return to the line-up on the left-side of the back three

