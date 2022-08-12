MK Dons looked much different on Tuesday night against Sutton United

How MK Dons could line-up against Ipswich Town at Portman Road

After making seven changes to his side for the Carabao Cup win over Sutton United on Tuesday night, Liam Manning is likely to revert to a more recognised first-team for the trip to Ipswich Town on Saturday

By Toby Lock
Friday, 12th August 2022, 11:28 am
Updated Friday, 12th August 2022, 11:29 am

There were some impressive performances in the side at Stadium MK though, and with injuries, here’s how we predict the side could line-up at Portman Road.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

No reason to change the keeper. Made a couple of strong saves against Sutton on Tuesday

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

2. RB - Daniel Oyegoke

Sat out against Sutton with Henry Lawrence coming in, but impressed against Sheffield Wednesday and should return to the side

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

3. CB - Jack Tucker

Cementing himself into the side with another good showing against Sutton

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales

4. CB - Warren O'Hora

A standard pick for Manning, playing well alongside Tucker this season

Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
Ipswich TownSutton UnitedStadium MK
Next Page
Page 1 of 4