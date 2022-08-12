How MK Dons could line-up against Ipswich Town at Portman Road

There were some impressive performances in the side at Stadium MK though, and with injuries, here’s how we predict the side could line-up at Portman Road.
1. GK - Jamie Cumming
No reason to change the keeper. Made a couple of strong saves against Sutton on Tuesday
Photo: Jane Russell
2. RB - Daniel Oyegoke
Sat out against Sutton with Henry Lawrence coming in, but impressed against Sheffield Wednesday and should return to the side
Photo: Jane Russell
3. CB - Jack Tucker
Cementing himself into the side with another good showing against Sutton
Photo: Jane Russell
4. CB - Warren O'Hora
A standard pick for Manning, playing well alongside Tucker this season
Photo: Jane Russell