How MK Dons could line-up against Morecambe
MK Dons put in their best performance of the season on Tuesday night when they knocked out Championship side Watford from the Carabao Cup – but will everyone keep their spot?
By Toby Lock
Friday, 26th August 2022, 4:09 pm
Liam Manning made seven changes to the side which started at Vicarage Road, but the likes of Dean Lewington, Bradley Johnson and Ethan Robson could all return to the fold for the trip to Morecambe on Saturday as Dons return to League One action.
Here’s how we think Dons could line-up at the Mazuma Stadium.
Page 1 of 4