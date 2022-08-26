News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons were victorious on Tuesday night against Watford - but will Liam Manning keep the same team?

How MK Dons could line-up against Morecambe

MK Dons put in their best performance of the season on Tuesday night when they knocked out Championship side Watford from the Carabao Cup – but will everyone keep their spot?

By Toby Lock
Friday, 26th August 2022, 4:09 pm

Liam Manning made seven changes to the side which started at Vicarage Road, but the likes of Dean Lewington, Bradley Johnson and Ethan Robson could all return to the fold for the trip to Morecambe on Saturday as Dons return to League One action.

Here’s how we think Dons could line-up at the Mazuma Stadium.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

Kept his second clean sheet of the season on Tuesday night but will be eager for one in the league now

2. CB - Warren O'Hora

Brilliant on Tuesday night and will keep his spot

3. CB - Jack Tucker

Dropped to the bench on Tuesday but came on when backs were to the wall. Should return

4. CB - Dean Lewington

Out of the squad for the cup game but the skipper is expected to return

